Financial Survey: Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) vs. Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF)

Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG – Get Free Report) and Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Tauriga Sciences has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cresco Labs has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tauriga Sciences and Cresco Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tauriga Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Cresco Labs 0 5 3 0 2.38

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cresco Labs has a consensus price target of $16.05, indicating a potential upside of 1,239.73%.

0.1% of Cresco Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Tauriga Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tauriga Sciences and Cresco Labs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tauriga Sciences $280,000.00 0.00 -$3.63 million N/A N/A Cresco Labs $842.68 million 0.49 -$212.05 million ($0.78) -1.54

Tauriga Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cresco Labs.

Profitability

This table compares Tauriga Sciences and Cresco Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tauriga Sciences N/A N/A N/A Cresco Labs -29.14% -9.52% -3.68%

Summary

Tauriga Sciences beats Cresco Labs on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tauriga Sciences

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. produces and sells cannabidiol infused chewing gum under the Tauri-Gum brand name. It also develops anti-nausea products; and skin care products include CBD facemasks; CBD daily moisturizer; CBD anti-wrinkle dream, hand, and foot cream with hemp seed oil; CBD massage and body oil; CBD body revive roll-on; CBD transdermal patch; and CBD body spray. In addition, the company offers rainbow deluxe sampler pack, CBD non-GMO dietary supplements, and CBD scented bath bombs. It sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, and wholesale channels. The company has a collaboration agreement with Aegea Biotechnologies, Inc. to develop a rapid, multiplexed COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) test. Tauriga Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Wappingers Falls, New York.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Inc., together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co. brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand. The company also offers cannabis flowers under the FloraCal brand; and chocolate and toffee confections and fruit-forward gummies under the Mindy's Edibles brand, as well as licenses the Kiva brand, which produces cannabis infused edibles, including chocolate confections, gummies, mints, and tarts. In addition, the company offers cannabis-infused edibles under the Sunnyside brand. Cresco Labs Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

