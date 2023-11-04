First American Trust FSB Has $39.22 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,204 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.4% of First American Trust FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Apple were worth $39,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Management Corp IL boosted its stake in Apple by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 98,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,180,000 after purchasing an additional 64,790 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,251,000. Michael S. Ryan Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,362,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $949,147,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in Apple by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 19,429 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Trading Down 0.5 %

Apple stock opened at $176.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.30.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 69,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $12,351,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,817 shares in the company, valued at $86,697,609. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 455,004 shares of company stock valued at $79,238,767. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.82.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

