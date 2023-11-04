First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for First Capital Realty in a report issued on Wednesday, November 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.16. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Capital Realty’s FY2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

First Capital Realty Stock Performance

First Capital Realty has a 52 week low of C$18.60 and a 52 week high of C$22.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.86.

First Capital Realty Announces Dividend

First Capital Realty ( TSE:FCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.44). The firm had revenue of C$176.68 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

