First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$17.00

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at CIBC from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FCR.UN. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins set a C$18.59 price target on shares of First Capital Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.10.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FCR.UN

First Capital Realty Stock Performance

First Capital Realty Company Profile

TSE FCR.UN opened at C$14.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.39. First Capital Realty has a 12-month low of C$12.37 and a 12-month high of C$18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.00. The firm has a market cap of C$3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.24.

(Get Free Report)

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.