First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) PT Lowered to C$17.00

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FCR.UN. Desjardins set a C$18.59 price target on First Capital Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Securities reduced their price target on First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.10.

First Capital Realty stock opened at C$14.36 on Thursday. First Capital Realty has a twelve month low of C$12.37 and a twelve month high of C$18.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43, a PEG ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.24.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

