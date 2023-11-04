First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,420 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,933,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,339,000 after acquiring an additional 423,327 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,686,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,279,000 after purchasing an additional 69,684 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,535,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,270,000 after buying an additional 145,891 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,179,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,889,000 after buying an additional 125,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,138,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,098,000 after buying an additional 178,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $20.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $26.72.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The company had revenue of $288.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.25 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 24.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Financial Bancorp. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 11,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $250,609.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

