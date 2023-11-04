First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.78 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Free Report) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of First National Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.78 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.65. The consensus estimate for First National Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.79 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. TD Securities cut their price target on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, First National Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$41.50.

First National Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of First National Financial stock opened at C$39.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,984.55, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.07. First National Financial has a 52-week low of C$32.86 and a 52-week high of C$41.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.78.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$256.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$229.70 million. First National Financial had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 28.43%.

First National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. First National Financial’s payout ratio is 70.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 296,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$33.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,813,001.44. Company insiders own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

Further Reading

