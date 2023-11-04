First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Stake Lessened by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Free Report) by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,752 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 99.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Price Performance

FEMB stock opened at $27.86 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.96.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

