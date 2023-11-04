FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 721.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,172,000 after buying an additional 947,675 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in FLEX LNG during the second quarter worth about $13,060,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 615.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,886,000 after acquiring an additional 253,268 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after acquiring an additional 201,876 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 220.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 193,733 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE FLNG opened at $31.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.91. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 1-year low of $27.76 and a 1-year high of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.04.

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12). FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 38.97%. The business had revenue of $86.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.36%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on FLEX LNG from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering services.

