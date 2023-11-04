Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $71.00. The stock had previously closed at $84.92, but opened at $80.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Floor & Decor shares last traded at $78.53, with a volume of 931,890 shares changing hands.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FND. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.28.

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $661,007.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,484.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FND. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,098,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,229,000 after acquiring an additional 56,747 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,474,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,965,000 after acquiring an additional 62,919 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,661,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,206 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,306,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,805,000 after acquiring an additional 28,689 shares during the period.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.27.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

