Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Trading 9.8% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2023

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLRGet Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.8% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $38.08 and last traded at $38.04. 691,034 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,758,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.63.

The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fluor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fluor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fluor from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 4,399.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,687,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,808 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Fluor by 1,236.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,478,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,347 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Fluor by 453.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,833,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,349 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Fluor by 10.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,402,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fluor by 225.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,754,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,586 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Stock Up 5.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.63 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.90.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Stories

