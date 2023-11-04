Forte Biosciences, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.28) Per Share (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Chardan Capital issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Forte Biosciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Chardan Capital analyst D. Gataulin expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.28) per share for the year. Chardan Capital has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Forte Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.79) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Forte Biosciences’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.46) EPS.
Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Forte Biosciences Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forte Biosciences
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBRX. BML Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 26,627 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 186,159 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Forte Biosciences Company Profile
Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
