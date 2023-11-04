Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) & WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Critical Review

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) and WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Freshpet and WK Kellogg’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freshpet $595.34 million 4.72 -$59.49 million ($1.32) -44.13 WK Kellogg N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WK Kellogg has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Freshpet.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freshpet -9.45% -6.39% -4.95% WK Kellogg N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Freshpet and WK Kellogg’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Freshpet and WK Kellogg, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freshpet 0 4 6 1 2.73 WK Kellogg 1 6 0 0 1.86

Freshpet currently has a consensus target price of $89.15, suggesting a potential upside of 53.05%. WK Kellogg has a consensus target price of $12.07, suggesting a potential upside of 15.30%. Given Freshpet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Freshpet is more favorable than WK Kellogg.

Summary

Freshpet beats WK Kellogg on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc. manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online. Freshpet, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

About WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co. and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Battle Creek, Michigan.

