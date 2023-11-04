Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) PT Lowered to $25.00

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of FYBR opened at $20.64 on Thursday. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $30.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 37,557 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $573,495.39. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,355,498 shares in the company, valued at $585,688,454.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 774,122 shares of company stock worth $12,118,485. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 438,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 68,080 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at $569,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1,282.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 358,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after buying an additional 332,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 17,555 shares during the period.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

