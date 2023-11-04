FY2023 Earnings Estimate for CB Financial Services, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:CBFV)

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) – DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for CB Financial Services in a report issued on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.60. The consensus estimate for CB Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CB Financial Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CB Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

CBFV opened at $21.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day moving average is $20.93. CB Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Trading of CB Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in CB Financial Services by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 311,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,441,000 after buying an additional 56,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CB Financial Services by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 33,520 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CB Financial Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in CB Financial Services by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

