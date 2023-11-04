FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Five Star Bancorp Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.69. The consensus estimate for Five Star Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share.

Separately, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of FSBC stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. Five Star Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $31.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

In related news, Director David John Lucchetti bought 5,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.69 per share, for a total transaction of $101,019.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 309,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,948. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Brett Levi Wait bought 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $33,687.50. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 13,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,717. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David John Lucchetti bought 5,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.69 per share, for a total transaction of $101,019.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 309,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,948. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davis Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,340,000 after buying an additional 71,405 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 156,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 69,295 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

