FY2023 Earnings Estimate for UFP Industries, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for UFP Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will earn $8.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.20. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for UFP Industries’ current full-year earnings is $8.16 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Monday, August 21st. DA Davidson cut shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

UFP Industries Trading Up 5.2 %

UFP Industries stock opened at $103.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.46. UFP Industries has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $107.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 38.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 5.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $102,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,716,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $102,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,716,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kuras Mary Tuuk sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $906,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

