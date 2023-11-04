FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Union Pacific Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Union Pacific in a research note issued on Thursday, November 2nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the railroad operator will post earnings per share of $10.27 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.52. The consensus estimate for Union Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $10.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Union Pacific’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.05 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.96.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $212.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $240.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.62.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 14,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,899. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

