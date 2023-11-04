FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Issued By B. Riley

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note issued on Thursday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $13.87 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.85. The consensus estimate for Builders FirstSource’s current full-year earnings is $13.69 per share.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BLDR. Benchmark lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.77.
Builders FirstSource Price Performance
Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $126.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.39. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $55.35 and a one year high of $156.85.
Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource
In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $882,283.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Builders FirstSource news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $882,283.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 106.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.
