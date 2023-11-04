FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Issued By B. Riley

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note issued on Thursday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $13.87 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.85. The consensus estimate for Builders FirstSource’s current full-year earnings is $13.69 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BLDR. Benchmark lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.77.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $126.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.39. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $55.35 and a one year high of $156.85.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $882,283.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Builders FirstSource news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $882,283.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 106.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

