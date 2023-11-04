FY2023 Earnings Forecast for CME Group Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CME Group in a report issued on Thursday, November 2nd. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $9.07 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.99. The consensus estimate for CME Group’s current full-year earnings is $9.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.08 EPS.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CME. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $208.62 on Friday. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $221.76. The firm has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other CME Group news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $105,715.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,124.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,426,582. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $105,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,241 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,124.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,175 shares of company stock valued at $10,303,439 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

