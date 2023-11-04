FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN) Issued By Chardan Capital

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Free Report) – Analysts at Chardan Capital cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.59) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.35). Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dyne Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.69) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.29) EPS.

Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.16).

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $505.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.99. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $15.60.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 9,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $73,548.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,077. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 17,243 shares of company stock worth $145,621 in the last three months. 32.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,457,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,928 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,322,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,375,000 after purchasing an additional 702,966 shares during the period. Braidwell LP increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,377,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,000 after purchasing an additional 624,727 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,009,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,607,000 after purchasing an additional 515,079 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

