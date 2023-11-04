FY2023 Earnings Forecast for InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) Issued By National Bank Financial

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of InterRent REIT in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.54.
InterRent REIT Price Performance
InterRent REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$7.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.19.
InterRent REIT Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.
About InterRent REIT
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than InterRent REIT
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Realtor verdict, poor revenue guidance send Zillow stock plunging
Receive News & Ratings for InterRent REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.