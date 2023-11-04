FY2023 Earnings Forecast for InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) Issued By National Bank Financial

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIPFree Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of InterRent REIT in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.54.

InterRent REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$7.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.19.

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIPGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$58.65 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

