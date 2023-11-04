FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Secure Energy Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SES. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.13.

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$7.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.45. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$5.81 and a 1-year high of C$8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.80%.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

