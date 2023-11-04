FY2023 EPS Estimates for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Decreased by Analyst

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of argenx in a report released on Tuesday, October 31st. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the company will earn ($4.36) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.91). The consensus estimate for argenx’s current full-year earnings is ($5.12) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for argenx’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.26 EPS.

ARGX has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $436.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of argenx from $450.00 to $592.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of argenx from $605.00 to $628.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $595.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of argenx from $606.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $539.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $499.96 on Friday. argenx has a 12 month low of $333.07 and a 12 month high of $550.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of -120.18 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $497.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.20.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.23. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.26) EPS.

Institutional Trading of argenx

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,788,000 after buying an additional 443,217 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 15.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,032,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,748,000 after buying an additional 416,813 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 32.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,511,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,219,000 after buying an additional 368,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 185.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,966,000 after buying an additional 193,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 4,901.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,807,000 after buying an additional 129,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

