FY2023 EPS Estimates for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Lifted by KeyCorp (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Axalta Coating Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.29.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $29.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.43. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $23.26 and a one year high of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axalta Coating Systems

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 17,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $501,395.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,949.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director Kevin M. Stein purchased 36,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,108.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 17,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $501,395.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,949.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 45,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,373,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,731,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.6% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth $1,950,000. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Get Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.