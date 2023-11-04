FY2023 EPS Estimates for Barfresh Food Group, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BRFH)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Free Report) – Analysts at Greenridge Global cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Barfresh Food Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for Barfresh Food Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. Greenridge Global also issued estimates for Barfresh Food Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.
Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 52.49% and a negative return on equity of 183.21%. The business had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Barfresh Food Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,218,000. 21.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.
