FY2023 EPS Estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP Raised by Raymond James (TSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.07 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.99. Raymond James also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C($0.38). The firm had revenue of C$5.72 billion for the quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.531 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.