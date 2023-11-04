FY2023 EPS Estimates for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, November 1st. Zacks Research analyst D. Chamria now anticipates that the bank will earn $3.52 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.66. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CFG. Evercore ISI lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.07.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

CFG stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.38. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.47.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 155.2% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

