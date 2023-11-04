FY2023 EPS Estimates for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Reduced by Zacks Research

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of CSX in a research note issued on Thursday, November 2nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.85. The consensus estimate for CSX’s current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CSX’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CSX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

CSX stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.56 and its 200-day moving average is $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. CSX has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $34.38. The company has a market cap of $60.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of CSX by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of CSX by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of CSX by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.40%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

