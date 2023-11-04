FY2023 EPS Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Raised by Analyst

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for East West Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 2nd. Zacks Research analyst N. Kataruka now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.39 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.28. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $8.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $59.11 on Friday. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $80.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.35.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.02. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 33.62%. The business had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 25.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 12.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $134,919.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,946.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

See Also

