FY2023 EPS Estimates for First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR) Lifted by Desjardins

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of First Capital Realty in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 1st. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.14. Desjardins also issued estimates for First Capital Realty’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.44). The company had revenue of C$176.68 million for the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

First Capital Realty Stock Performance

First Capital Realty has a 12-month low of C$18.60 and a 12-month high of C$22.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$20.86.

First Capital Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

