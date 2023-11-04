FY2023 EPS Estimates for Metro Inc. Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Metro in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 1st. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.38 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.33. The consensus estimate for Metro’s current full-year earnings is $4.64 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS.
Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C$0.05. Metro had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of C$6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.23 billion.
Metro Price Performance
Shares of TSE:MRU opened at C$73.33 on Friday. Metro has a 1-year low of C$68.14 and a 1-year high of C$78.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$71.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$72.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.05.
Metro Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Metro’s payout ratio is currently 29.58%.
Metro Company Profile
Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.
