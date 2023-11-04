FY2023 EPS Estimates for Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO) Lifted by Analyst

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Clarus Securities raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Organto Foods in a report issued on Wednesday, November 1st. Clarus Securities analyst G. Ulybyshev now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.30). The consensus estimate for Organto Foods’ current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Organto Foods’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.
Organto Foods Stock Performance
CVE OGO opened at C$0.35 on Friday. Organto Foods has a 1 year low of C$0.22 and a 1 year high of C$1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,545.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of C$10.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12.
About Organto Foods
Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and value-added fruit, and vegetable products. The company's products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, herbs, mango, limes, raspberries, snow peas, sugar snaps, fine green beans, and other products under the I AM Organic, Awesome, Fresh Organic Choice brands.
