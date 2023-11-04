FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Increased by Analyst

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Ryerson in a report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.05. The consensus estimate for Ryerson’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ryerson’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Get Ryerson alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RYI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ryerson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Ryerson Stock Performance

Shares of RYI opened at $28.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.78. Ryerson has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $44.70.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.24%.

Insider Transactions at Ryerson

In related news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 4,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $115,208.91. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,459.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen P. Larson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $147,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 4,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $115,208.91. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,459.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 98,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ryerson in the 2nd quarter worth about $446,000. Medina Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ryerson during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,419,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 154,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 6.6% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 18,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ryerson

(Get Free Report)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.