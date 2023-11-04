FY2023 EPS Estimates for Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Lowered by Analyst

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Secure Energy Services in a report released on Wednesday, November 1st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.13.

Shares of TSE SES opened at C$7.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.83. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$5.81 and a 1-year high of C$8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is 67.80%.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

