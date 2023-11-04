FY2023 EPS Estimates for Spin Master Corp. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Spin Master in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will earn $2.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.63. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spin Master’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on TOY. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.19.

Spin Master Stock Up 1.0 %

TSE:TOY opened at C$34.33 on Friday. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$30.63 and a 1-year high of C$39.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$565.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$584.53 million. Spin Master had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.53%.

Spin Master Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.06%.

Spin Master Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.