FY2023 EPS Estimates for Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH) Reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Theratechnologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.36) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.32). The consensus estimate for Theratechnologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Theratechnologies from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Theratechnologies Stock Up 20.8 %

TH stock opened at C$1.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Theratechnologies has a 52-week low of C$1.22 and a 52-week high of C$12.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$27.81 million during the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 1,116.86% and a negative net margin of 36.54%.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

