FY2023 EPS Estimates for Torex Gold Resources Inc. Increased by Analyst (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 1st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.68 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.64. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.05. Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of C$283.83 million for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TXG. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance

TSE:TXG opened at C$13.95 on Friday. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$9.12 and a 1 year high of C$25.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

