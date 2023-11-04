FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ur-Energy Inc. Cut by HC Wainwright (TSE:URE)

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Free Report) (NYSE:URG) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Ur-Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$0.05 million for the quarter. Ur-Energy had a negative net margin of 275.30% and a negative return on equity of 22.88%.

Ur-Energy stock opened at C$2.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$573.57 million, a PE ratio of -19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 9.31. Ur-Energy has a one year low of C$1.13 and a one year high of C$2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.59.

In related news, Senior Officer Steven Marcal Hatten sold 58,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.26, for a total transaction of C$131,951.01. In related news, Senior Officer Steven Marcal Hatten sold 58,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.26, for a total transaction of C$131,951.01. Also, Director John William Cash sold 27,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total value of C$62,422.33. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

