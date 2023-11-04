FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Cut by Analyst

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ur-Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $2.70 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on URG. TheStreet downgraded Ur-Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Ur-Energy from $2.40 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ur-Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.38.

Ur-Energy Stock Down 4.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN URG opened at $1.59 on Friday. Ur-Energy has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $421.56 million, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URG. MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 66.5% during the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 24,488,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,958,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780,004 shares during the last quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the first quarter worth about $5,290,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 26.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,253,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956,468 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ur-Energy by 48.9% in the second quarter. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,142,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after buying an additional 2,675,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CQS US LLC increased its holdings in Ur-Energy by 20.9% in the first quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 13,006,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,787,000 after buying an additional 2,250,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ur-Energy

In related news, Director James M. Franklin sold 55,653 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $61,774.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 605,927 shares in the company, valued at $672,578.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James M. Franklin sold 55,653 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $61,774.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 605,927 shares in the company, valued at $672,578.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Penne A. Goplerud sold 71,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $79,756.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,316 shares in the company, valued at $443,873.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 491,082 shares of company stock worth $631,525. 3.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ur-Energy

(Get Free Report)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.