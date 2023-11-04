FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Issued By HC Wainwright

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Transcat in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.67. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Transcat’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share.

TRNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Transcat from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Transcat in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Transcat in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Transcat from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

Transcat Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $86.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Transcat has a 1-year low of $65.60 and a 1-year high of $115.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.65 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Transcat by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Transcat by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Transcat by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Transcat by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Transcat by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transcat

In other Transcat news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 5,813 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $590,484.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,967.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Transcat news, insider Scott Deverell sold 1,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total transaction of $101,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,297.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 5,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $590,484.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,967.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

