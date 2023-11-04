FY2024 EPS Estimates for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Decreased by Analyst

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) – KeyCorp cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Repligen in a report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.60. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Repligen’s FY2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price target on Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Repligen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.55.

Shares of RGEN opened at $150.36 on Friday. Repligen has a 12-month low of $110.45 and a 12-month high of $212.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.22.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth $3,101,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the 1st quarter worth $336,720,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Repligen by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $145,673.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,351,532.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

