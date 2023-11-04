FY2024 EPS Estimates for Revolve Group, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Revolve Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Revolve Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RVLV. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.57.

RVLV stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $979.46 million, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 2.14. Revolve Group has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $32.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.14 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. CWM LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 761.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 307.7% in the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 11.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

