FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Issued By William Blair

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) – William Blair issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Roku in a report released on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Schackart expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.30) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Roku’s current full-year earnings is ($5.50) per share.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.42). Roku had a negative return on equity of 33.70% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $912.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Roku from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James began coverage on Roku in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.26.

Shares of ROKU opened at $84.75 on Friday. Roku has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.49 and a 200 day moving average of $69.00.

In other Roku news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 2,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $195,228.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,593. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 2,296 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $195,228.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,100 shares in the company, valued at $263,593. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 5,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $438,008.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,754.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,024 over the last quarter. 13.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Roku in the second quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Roku in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Roku by 58.3% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

