Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Given New $135.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.77% from the stock’s previous close.

GRMN has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.80.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $115.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.57. Garmin has a 52 week low of $84.25 and a 52 week high of $116.46.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.00%. Garmin’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $506,342.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,620.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

