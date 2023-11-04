GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) vs. Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Head-To-Head Review

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) and Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.2% of Yum! Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Yum! Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get GEN Restaurant Group alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GEN Restaurant Group and Yum! Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GEN Restaurant Group $163.73 million 1.70 $10.28 million N/A N/A Yum! Brands $6.84 billion 5.18 $1.33 billion $5.26 24.02

Profitability

Yum! Brands has higher revenue and earnings than GEN Restaurant Group.

This table compares GEN Restaurant Group and Yum! Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEN Restaurant Group N/A N/A N/A Yum! Brands 21.32% -17.45% 25.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for GEN Restaurant Group and Yum! Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEN Restaurant Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Yum! Brands 0 9 8 0 2.47

GEN Restaurant Group presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 179.07%. Yum! Brands has a consensus target price of $145.21, suggesting a potential upside of 14.91%. Given GEN Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe GEN Restaurant Group is more favorable than Yum! Brands.

Summary

Yum! Brands beats GEN Restaurant Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GEN Restaurant Group

(Get Free Report)

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, and Texas. Its restaurants specialize in various flavored meats for Korean barbeque. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products. The company was formerly known as TRICON Global Restaurants, Inc. and changed its name to Yum! Brands, Inc. in May 2002. Yum! Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for GEN Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEN Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.