General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $42.79 and last traded at $42.78, with a volume of 19930 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.68.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

General American Investors Trading Up 2.7 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General American Investors

In related news, VP Eugene S. Stark bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other General American Investors news, VP Eugene S. Stark acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest acquired 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $84,558.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,745.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 6,893 shares of company stock worth $186,982 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in General American Investors in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in General American Investors in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in General American Investors in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

See Also

