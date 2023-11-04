General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $42.79 and last traded at $42.78, with a volume of 19930 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.68.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.92.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in General American Investors in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in General American Investors in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in General American Investors in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.
General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.
