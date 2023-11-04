Genie Energy (GNE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 6th.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $93.46 million during the quarter.

NYSE:GNE opened at $20.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.28. Genie Energy has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $20.97. The company has a market capitalization of $557.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genie Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Genie Energy news, Director Alan B. Rosenthal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,766.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genie Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Genie Energy by 382.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genie Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Genie Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 41.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

