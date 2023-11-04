Global Medical REIT (GMRE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect Global Medical REIT to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Global Medical REIT Price Performance
GMRE stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $610.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.09. Global Medical REIT has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $11.79.
Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 262.50%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised their target price on Global Medical REIT from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Global Medical REIT
Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.
