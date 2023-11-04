Global Medical REIT (GMRE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect Global Medical REIT to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Global Medical REIT Price Performance

GMRE stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $610.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.09. Global Medical REIT has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $11.79.

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 262.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMRE. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 382,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 57,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 312,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised their target price on Global Medical REIT from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

