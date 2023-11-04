Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JUST. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,846,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,842,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 259.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 70,841 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,021,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,087,000 after purchasing an additional 26,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 349.4% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 23,664 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $62.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $273.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.80. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $53.58 and a 1 year high of $65.40.

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

